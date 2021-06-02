Alex Rodriguez's possible Timberwolves deal could send team packing to Seattle: report

Alex Rodriguez isn’t an NBA owner just yet, but according to one report, he might already be looking to bring a team back to Seattle.

The former New York Yankees great recently reached an agreement to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion with business mogul Marc Lore, in which the group would assume majority ownership beginning in 2023, but according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Rodriguez wants to move the franchise to Seattle.

SUED BY PARTNER OVER SALE, TAYLOR SAYS T-WOLVES WON’T MOVE

The move would make sense on a couple of fronts: Rodriguez spent the first seven years of his career playing for the Mariners and Seattle previously had an NBA team before the SuperSonics relocated and became the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008.

But the rumor to relocate the franchise is being met with pushback from former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett .

Garnett could reportedly be involved in the deal with Rodriguez and Lore should they get control of the organization in 2023. Garnett has wanted to keep the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

Garnett isn’t alone in wanting the team to stay put.

Current Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor was recently sued by minority owner Meyer Orbach, who said in his lawsuit that Taylor didn't include specific language in a sale agreement to keep the Wolves in Minnesota.

"As a policy, we do not comment on pending legal matters," Taylor said last week. "I stand by my prior statements and commitment to keeping the Timberwolves and Lynx in Minnesota." The Lynx are the city's WNBA team.

The city of Minneapolis, which owns Target Center, has an agreement with the team through 2035 that carries a $50 million penalty for breaking the arena lease. The NBA's board of governors must also approve any sale or relocation of a club.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.