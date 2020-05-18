Alex Rodriguez appears to encourage MLB players to accept reported revenue-sharing plan

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Alex Rodriguez, who has made more money than any baseball player in the history of the sport, appeared to side with MLB owners as the league debates a revenue-sharing proposal in hopes of getting the 2020 season started.

In a video Rodriguez tweeted on Friday, he encouraged players to take a 50-50 split in revenue for a shortened season – a plan which some players have publicly shot down over the last several days.

“It is the people’s comfort food and people are starving. And I just don’t want to see this great game — people fighting, billionaires fighting with millionaires. This has nothing to do with the past. This has nothing to do with the [1994 strike]. This is actually when the owners and players are aligned and we want the same thing. We want to save baseball. We want to play baseball,” Rodriguez said.

“Players want to play. Fans want to watch. And at the end of the day, if you don’t play today, you don’t win tomorrow, because hopefully, we don’t have another situation like this. This is like beyond anything we’ve ever seen before. I just urge the players and owners to think collectively. If there’s $100 in the pie, like the NBA, players take $50, owners take $50. And we give it to the fans. We thank the fans of baseball.”

Rodriguez’s comments come at an interesting time. He and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez were reportedly interested in buying the New York Mets before failing to find a partner.

Rodriguez made more than $450 million in his career and signed two of the richest contracts in the history of professional sports. It’s interesting to wonder whether Rodriguez would have felt differently if he was still playing baseball today.