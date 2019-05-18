Alex Rodriguez may have a tough time pursuing legal action over viral toilet pic

Alex Rodriguez’s camp has said the ex-Yankees slugger is exploring legal action after he was photographed sitting on the toilet in his luxury apartment’s bathroom.

But legal experts say that A-Rod could have a tough case in court because of New York’s lenient privacy laws.

Page Six reported on Thursday that a rogue photo of Rodriguez sitting on the can, shot through the window of his NYC pad, was making the rounds, and that his legal team was trying to flush out the photographer.

The Park Avenue office building next door — with views into A-Rod’s $17.5 million apartment — includes such big-name tenants as Harbinger Group, Ortelius Capital Partners and JMP Securities.

It’s unclear who snapped the pic that’s hit the fans, but one sympathetic tenant told us of A-Rod: “Poor guy. That’s no way to live. Sad thing is, if there’s pictures of that, there’s probably pictures of other things too. It’s pretty screwed up.”

Another added: “For a building with a lot of smart people in it, that’s a pretty dumb thing to do.”

After circulating among Wall Street types and other power players, the image hit Twitter by Thursday night.

But multiple legal experts told Page Six that a legal case might circle the bowl, since the pic would not violate New York’s law.

“Under current case law, he has no case,” said Brad Shear, a top sports and privacy lawyer who runs the consultancy Digital Armour Group. “Under New York law, you better put your blinds down. He’s lucky he wasn’t standing there buck naked.”

In 2015, a local appeals court ruled that an art show of images snapped through unwitting New Yorkers’ windows was not a privacy violation.

Rodriguez has yet to comment on the situation.

But sources told us on Thursday: “Alex’s lawyers are all over this. They are working hard to find out who the culprit is . . . The photo was obviously taken from the building next door, from a floor possibly parallel to Alex’s apartment.”

A-Rod shares the apartment with fiancée Jennifer Lopez, and the pair put the pad on the market earlier this year, Page Six reported.