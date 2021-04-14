Alex Rodriguez introduces himself to Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards after admitting 'I don't know who that is'

Alex Rodriguez made an effort to introduce himself to one of his potential future players after Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards said he had no idea who the famous ballplayer was.

Edwards was asked about his thoughts on recent reports that the former New York Yankees' third baseman is finalizing a deal to take over ownership of the NBA team in 2023 — but the 2020 first overall pick didn’t seem to know who he was.

"A fan? Who is he," Edwards said with a chuckle. "Yea, no I don't know who that is. I know he's [going] be an owner. But I don't know anything about baseball."

It’s hard to believe that there’s someone who doesn’t know who the 14-time All-Star, two-time Golden Glove Award winner and 2009 World Series champion is, but Edwards seems to be one of them.

Rodriguez didn’t seem bothered by Edwards’ comment and on Tuesday he took to Instagram to introduce himself.

"Hi Anthony, I’m Alex!" he said in a post on his Instagram Stories.

Edwards reposted the story to his own Instagram saying: "What’s good my guy."

Seems like there are no hard feelings between the two which will bode well for Rodriguez if his bid to buy the Timberwolves with billionaire Marc Lore is approved.

"We look forward to entering this phase of the process with Glen Taylor," Rodriguez and Lore said in a joint statement, obtained by ESPN, on Saturday. "Our respect for him and the legacy he has built lays an amazing foundation for what is to come. We are excited by the prospect of getting to know the Timberwolves organization."