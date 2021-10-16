Alex Rodriguez compares Carlos Correa to LeBron James after clutch ALCS homer

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa received high praise from former MLB great Alex Rodriguez on Saturday ahead of the second game of the American League Championship Series.

Correa was 3-for-4 with a pivotal go-ahead home run in the seventh inning of the team’s Friday night win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1. He was one of two Astros players who had two or more hits in the game, and he delivered in the most clutch moments of the game.

When talking on the FOX pregame show, Rodriguez told anchor Kevin Burkhardt and colleagues David Ortiz and Frank Thomas that Correa was the "real deal," comparing Correa to one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

"This guy is simply LeBron James, what he is to baseball," Rodriguez said. "What I mean by that is he’s a shortstop. He’s 6-foot-4. He looks like he could be playing strong safety in the NFL. He could play two-guard in the NBA. He’s world class. Any field he’s on, he’s the best player, he’s the strongest, he’s the fastest.

"America, Carlos Correa is the real deal."

Correa and the Astros need three more wins to get back to the World Series. The star shortstop hit .385 with four RBI against the Chicago White Sox in the American League Division Series and proved to be one of the main factors in the series.

Correa has 18 career home runs in the postseason and a .283 batting average with a .902 OPS. He’s a problem for pitchers and will likely be a problem for the Red Sox in these upcoming games.