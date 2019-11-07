Ex-Ravens running back's arrest video shows car containing jug of weed, gun

A former NFL running back who was arrested on a bevy of charges earlier this year appeared to have a jug of weed and a gun on the floorboard of his vehicle, police video shows.

Alex Collins was driving near the Baltimore Ravens’ practice facility in March when his vehicle skidded off the roadway. Collins was given a ticket for expired tags but responding officers further investigated him when they said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the car, according to TMZ Sports. When asked how much weed was in the car, Collins said he didn’t know.

Collins told police that much of the weed in the car belonged to his friend, Tykheem Dunaway, who had walked home instead of waiting around for a tow truck, according to TMZ Sports. The man later showed back up after officers had discovered a large jug of weed and a gun in the car.

In the video, obtained by TMZ Sports, Dunaway tells police officers that the weed, in fact, belonged to Collins. Both men were arrested for drug possession and Collins received a gun charge for the weapon found in the vehicle.

Collins agreed to a plea deal in October and pleaded guilty two misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun and possession of marijuana. The former running back was placed on probation and fined. The felony charges were dropped.

The Ravens announced they waived Collins soon after his arrest.

Collins just finished his second season with the Ravens, with 516 total yards and eight touchdowns. He could still find himself on an NFL before the year is over.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.