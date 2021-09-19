Alejandro Villanueva's quote on comparing playing tackle to Army experience resurfaces during Ravens game

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva has been through a lot on and off the field.

Villanueva played college football for Army and served in the military, earning the rank of captain. He also earned a Bronze Star as a member of the Army Rangers and serving three tours in Afghanistan.

He used his experience in the Army and compared it to playing the tackle position in football – something he’s in his seventh year of doing professionally. His quote from 2020 was brought up during NBC’s Sunday night broadcast as he and the Ravens played the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It reminds me of jumping out of airplanes when I was in the Army," Villanueva was quoted as saying. "There is very little upside. The best thing that can happen when you jump is you survive. Playing tackle is kind of the same way. The best thing that can happen is that nothing happens."

Villanueva's comparison first surfaced in 2020, via Behind the Steel Curtain.

Villanueva was a two-time Pro Bowler when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 32-year-old signed with the Steelers in 2015 and played until 2020. He would join the Ravens prior to the start of the 2021 regular season. He signed a two-year deal with them.

Aside from playing pro football, Villanueva earned an MBA at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business in 2019.