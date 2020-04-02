Suspended defensive lineman Aldon Smith says he's signed deal with Cowboys

Suspended defensive lineman Aldon Smith said Wednesday he has signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith posted a photo of himself on Instagram signing a document. The Cowboys have yet to confirm the team added Smith.

“Life is good. I’m thankful. I’m blessed. I’m a Cowboy,” he wrote.

The potential deal with Dallas gives Smith yet another chance to prove he can steer clear of any trouble. Smith hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015, when he was suspended for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy while with the Oakland Raiders.

Smith, 30, had several legal issues as a player with the Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers. He was first suspended with the 49ers before being banned for one year in November 2015 with Oakland.

The Raiders kept his contractual rights until 2018 when San Francisco police issued a warrant for his arrest in a domestic violence case. He applied for reinstatement in the NFL in 2016, but his case was deferred until the next offseason and he was never officially granted reinstatement.

On Instagram, Smith wrote he’s made “exceptional strides” trying to get his life together.

“There is beauty in the struggle,” he wrote. “Life will always present us w/tests. I’ve learned how to take a different perspective on the adversities of life. Instead of looking at life as a victim, I have embraced the journey as God has planned it, making exponential strides towards becoming a better man.

“Take this time that we have away from our normal day to day activities and think about changing your perspectives. Focus not on how bad this situation is but instead on how we can all come out of this better people. Let’s work on the things we have been putting off and grow towards our ultimate potential.”

Smith was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro selection during the 2012 season. He accrued 19.5 sacks and 66 tackles in 16 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.