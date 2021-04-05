Alderson says some Mets hesitating to get shots

Some New York Mets players have hesitated to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, causing the team to set up education efforts.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association said in a March 29 memorandum to players that COVID-19 protocols such as mask use and restrictions on movement and gathering would be relaxed once 85% of major league players and primary field staff on a team are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Players on several teams started to get the vaccine last week during the final week of spring training, when they became eligible.

"There has been some hesitation on the part of some players, and that is why we’ve set up the education," Mets president Sandy Alderson said Monday.

Alderson said the Mets want to get as many players vaccinated as possible.

"I think that’s in the best interest of the team," he said. "It’s in the best interest of their families. It’s in the best interests of those who work with the players. So I hope that in addition to their own, personal medical considerations, that they take all of those things into consideration, as well. We’re hopeful they will."