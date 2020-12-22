Alamo Bowl 2020: Texas vs. Colorado preview, how to watch & more

The 2020 Alamo Bowl will be played between the Texas Longhorns and the Colorado Buffaloes on Dec. 29, 2020. The game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The Alamo Bowl is one of the longest-running bowl games that is not featured on New Year’s Day. The bowl game was first started in 1993 and has either been played in late December or on Jan. 2 annually.

Texas is making its second straight appearance in the Alamo Bowl. The Longhorns defeated No. 12 Utah, 38-10, in last year's game. Texas is 6-3 this season. Sam Ehlinger has tried to keep Texas in the picture all season long. He has recorded 2,406 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes this season. Bijan Robinson has 520 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns this season. Brennan Eagles has been the top receiving target with 28 catches for 469 yards and five touchdowns. Joshua Moore has seven touchdowns this season.

Colorado is one of the lone Pac-12 Conference teams to accept a bowl bid. A lot of the conference’s schools backed out over coronavirus concerns.

The Buffaloes finished 4-1 this season with their lone loss coming against Utah. Sam Noyer has 1,000 passing yards and six touchdown passes. Jake Broussard has rushed for an incredible 813 yards and three touchdowns in five games.

Texas has won three consecutive bowl games. Colorado is playing in its first bowl game since 2016.

ALAMO BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Valero

Date: December 29

Time (ET): 9 pm

TV: ESPN

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Stadium: Alamodome

ALAMO BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2019: Texas

2018: Washington State

2017: TCU

2016: Oklahoma State

2015: TCU