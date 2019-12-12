Alamo Bowl 2019: Texas vs. Utah preview, how to watch and more

The Valero Alamo Bowl will be played between the Texas Longhorns and the Utah Utes on Tuesday. The game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Texas comes into the game with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-4 record in the Big 12 Conference. Utah enters the game as the No.11-ranked team in the nation. They have an 11-2 overall record and an 8-1 record in the Pac-12 Conference. They won the Pac-12 South Division title.

Texas’ Alamo Bowl appearance is a far cry from their Sugar Bowl win last season. But it is the third straight bowl game appearance under Tom Herman. Sam Ehlinger leads the offense with 3,462 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes. Keaontay Ingram is the team’s leading rusher with 745 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He’s questionable to play in the game. Devin Duvernay has 103 catches for 1,294 yards and eight touchdown catches. He’s also questionable for the game. D’Shawn Jamison leads the team with three interceptions this season.

Utah lost in the Pac-12 Conference title game to Oregon and got bounced to the Alamo Bowl. It’s the 13th bowl appearance under coach Kyle Wittingham. Tyler Huntley leads the offense with 2,966 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes. Zach Moss leads with 1,359 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. Brant Kuithe is the team’s leading receiver with 27 catches for 523 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Bradlee Anae has 12 and a half sacks, which leads the Utes. Julian Blackmon has a team-high four interceptions, but he will miss the Alamo Bowl with a leg injury.

ALAMO BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Valero

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Alamodome

Location: San Antonio, Texas

ODDS

Moneyline: Texas (+230), Utah (-270)

Spread: Texas (+7), Utah (-7)

Over/Under: 55; Over (-110), Under (-110)

