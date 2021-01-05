Alabama's DeVonta Smith wins 2020 Heisman Trophy

Alabama’s DeVonta Smith wasn’t just the best wide receiver in college football in 2020, he was recognized as the best overall player in the sport as well.

Smith was honored as the winner of the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday night. He became the first wide receiver in 29 years to take home the award.

Smith, a senior, is only the fourth wideout to win the Heisman. He joins Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991, Notre Dame's Tim Brown in 1987, and Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers in 1972.

Smith also became the third player from Alabama to win the prestigious award. Crimson Tide running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) were also recipients of the award.

Heading into No. 1 Alabama's showdown with No. 3 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff title game, Smith has 105 catches for 1,641 receiving yards and 22 total touchdowns.

Smith has been a key piece for the Crimson Tide (12-0) and he put forth a solid effort in a big 31-14 win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Smith hauled in seven receptions for 130 yards and three scores in the win.

Smith finished with 447 first-place votes and 1,856 points to beat out Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (222, 1,187), Alabama teammate Mac Jones (138, 1,130), and Florida’s Kyle Trask (61, 737).