Alabama football star's father seen wearing 'Tulsi 2020' hat during season opener
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s parents were in the stands Saturday to watch their son help one of the top teams in the country pick up a season-opening win over the Duke Blue Devils.
Tagovailoa’s father, Galu, turned heads when he appeared to display his political colors with a hat that he was wearing. Galu’s head read: “Tulsi 2020.”
The Alabama quarterback is originally from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, the same state where Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a presidential candidate, is a congresswoman.
Gabbard, a Democrat, tweeted a photo of herself with Tagovailoa’s family and revealed that she had met Tua when he was a kid and hired his aunt to work for her when she was a local lawmaker.
Alabama defeated Duke, 42-3. Tua Tagovailoa was 26-for-31 with 336 passing yards and four touchdown passes.