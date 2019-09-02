Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama football star's father seen wearing 'Tulsi 2020' hat during season opener

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s parents were in the stands Saturday to watch their son help one of the top teams in the country pick up a season-opening win over the Duke Blue Devils.

Tagovailoa’s father, Galu, turned heads when he appeared to display his political colors with a hat that he was wearing. Galu’s head read: “Tulsi 2020.”

The Alabama quarterback is originally from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, the same state where Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a presidential candidate, is a congresswoman.

Gabbard, a Democrat, tweeted a photo of herself with Tagovailoa’s family and revealed that she had met Tua when he was a kid and hired his aunt to work for her when she was a local lawmaker.

Alabama defeated Duke, 42-3. Tua Tagovailoa was 26-for-31 with 336 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

