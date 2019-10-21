Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa vows to be back for pivotal game after suffering ankle injury, teammate says

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa vowed he would be back for the team’s rivalry game against LSU in a few weeks after he suffered an ankle injury Saturday against Tennessee, according to a teammate.

He is expected to miss the next game against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide have an open date after the game against the Razorbacks, then they play LSU on Nov. 9 in what could be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup.

ALABAMA STUDENT MADE BOMB THREAT DURING LSU-FLORIDA GAME TO SAVE FRIEND FROM LOSING BET: POLICE

“He said, ‘I’ll be back for LSU,’” Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis told The Athletic. “I know how Tua is, it’s something he’s been through before, so I don’t doubt the fact that he’s a competitor. He’s going to get right back. He’ll be fine.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban confirmed Sunday that Tagovailoa had a “tightrope” procedure on his right ankle. He said it was the same injury he suffered in the SEC Championship game last year, just on the other ankle.

EX-SOUTH CAROLINA KICKER RIPS CLEMSON'S DABO SWINNEY AFTER COACH BERATES PLAYER ON SIDELINE

“Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain last night against Tennessee,” Saban said in a statement. “Our physicians performed a successful tight-rope procedure on his right ankle this morning. This is the same injury, but the opposite ankle that Tua injured last season. Tua will miss next week’s game against Arkansas, but we expect a full and speedy recovery.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alabama has Mac Jones as the backup quarterback. He was 6-for-11 with 72 passing yards replacing Tagovailoa.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.