Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa carted off field 'screaming in pain'

Alabama quarterback and potential No. 1 overall draft pick Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field Saturday with an apparent hip injury after being dragged down by two Mississippi State defenders.

With three minutes left in the second quarter, Tagovailoa scrambled toward the sideline and was grabbed by two Mississippi State players, who landed on top of him and knocked off his helmet. He was helped off the ground by medical staff, avoiding putting weight on his right leg. He also had a bloody nose and was reportedly screaming in pain as trainers helped lift him off the cart, according to ESPN's Molly McGrath.

Tagovailoa had surgery on a sprained right ankle almost five weeks after injuring it against Tennessee on Oct. 19. That kept him out of the second half against Tennessee and the entire Arkansas game the next week. After Alabama had a week off, Tagovailoa played last week against LSU.

Alabama was leading 35-7 late in the first half, with Tagovailoa throwing for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He was replaced by redshirt sophomore Mac Jones.

“He hurt his hip, so I don’t know anything else more than that,” Alabama coach Nick Saban told ESPN at the start of halftime. “They took him in to look at him so we’ll see what’s happening. That was going to be his last series, we were going to do two minute [drill] before the half with him just for practice. And of course we’ve got to block them better so he doesn’t get sacked. Too bad.”

Alabama lost its first game of the season last Saturday, falling 46-41 to LSU.

In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the Crimson Tide is now fifth, behind LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia, which took over the fourth spot in the selection committee's second top 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.