Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama's Trey Sanders was passenger in car crash, suffered 'very serious injuries,' Nick Saban says

Sanders made a few appearances this season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Alabama football coach Nick Saban elaborated on some of the details surrounding running back Trey Sanders’ car crash in which he suffered season-ending injuries.

Saban said Thursday during his radio show that Sanders was a passenger when the car he was traveling in was “T-boned.” Unfortunately, it was on Sanders’ side.

“He got T-boned in his car. He wasn’t driving, but they were just pulling out to go across an intersection and he got hit on his side,” Saban said via 24/7 Sports. “We’re thankful. He’s got some very serious injuries, but everything has worked out very well. I think he’ll make a full recovery, but this is probably gonna be a several month type thing. He had a hip injury, but not the same kind that Tua had, so there shouldn’t be any question about his recovery.

“We feel very fortunate.”

Sanders, a redshirt freshman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was in stable condition, Saban previously said, according to Saturday Down South. He was taken to the hospital via life flight, according to WMBB-TV.

Sanders is from Port St. Joe, Fla., and attended the IMG Academy before committing to Alabama. He received a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending injury last season.

This season, he made appearances in games against MissouriTexas A&M and Tennessee. He’s recorded 134 rushing yards on 30 carries. He has one catch for negative-2 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown in his college career.

Alabama is one of the best teams in the nation. The Crimson Tide are the No. 1 team in college football, according to the latest Associated Press rankings.

