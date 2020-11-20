Alabama's Trey Sanders was passenger in car crash, suffered 'very serious injuries,' Nick Saban says

Alabama football coach Nick Saban elaborated on some of the details surrounding running back Trey Sanders’ car crash in which he suffered season-ending injuries.

Saban said Thursday during his radio show that Sanders was a passenger when the car he was traveling in was “T-boned.” Unfortunately, it was on Sanders’ side.

ALABAMA'S TREY SANDERS HAS 'NO TIMETABLE' TO RETURN AFTER BEING INJURED IN CAR CRASH, NICK SABAN SAYS

“He got T-boned in his car. He wasn’t driving, but they were just pulling out to go across an intersection and he got hit on his side,” Saban said via 24/7 Sports. “We’re thankful. He’s got some very serious injuries, but everything has worked out very well. I think he’ll make a full recovery, but this is probably gonna be a several month type thing. He had a hip injury, but not the same kind that Tua had, so there shouldn’t be any question about his recovery.

“We feel very fortunate.”

TULSA GETS HEROIC EFFORTS FROM THIRD-STRING QUARTERBACK, LINEBACKER IN IMPROBABLE COMEBACK VICTORY

Sanders, a redshirt freshman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was in stable condition, Saban previously said, according to Saturday Down South. He was taken to the hospital via life flight, according to WMBB-TV.

Sanders is from Port St. Joe, Fla., and attended the IMG Academy before committing to Alabama. He received a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending injury last season.

This season, he made appearances in games against Missouri, Texas A&M and Tennessee. He’s recorded 134 rushing yards on 30 carries. He has one catch for negative-2 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown in his college career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alabama is one of the best teams in the nation. The Crimson Tide are the No. 1 team in college football, according to the latest Associated Press rankings.