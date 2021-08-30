Alabama names starting quarterback ahead of 2021 opener

Alabama will go with Bryce Young as the starting quarterback when the team opens its 2021 season against Miami at a neutral site in Atlanta.

Young was in the running to be the starting quarterback last season, but it was Mac Jones who ended up getting the nod and eventually led the Crimson Tide to a national championship. Nick Saban and Young hope to replicate last season with another national championship.

"Bryce has done a nice job," Saban said Monday, via ESPN. "He's confident and accurate with the ball."

Not only is Young set to lead the No. 1 team in the nation, but he’s also backed financially by a string of supporters which has helped him earn nearly $1 million in name, image and likeness deals.

"Certain positions, probably, enhance opportunities to create value, like quarterback, and our quarterback (Young) already has approached ungodly numbers — I'm not going to say what they are — and he hasn't even played yet. Hasn't even started," Saban said last month, via The Athletic.

"... It’s almost seven figures. And it's like, the guy hasn't even played yet. But that's because of our brand," he added.

Young appeared in nine games last season. He had one touchdown pass and 156 passing yards.

Alabama and Miami play on Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET.