Alabama QB among 16 Cardinals rookie free agents

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Alabama quarterback Jake Coker is among 16 undrafted rookie free agents to agree to terms with the Arizona Cardinals.

Coker was 14-0 as a starter for the Crimson Tide team that won the College Football Playoff championship game. He threw for a career-high 335 yards and two touchdowns in the championship win over Clemson.

The group also includes University of Arizona running back Jared Baker and long snappers Kameron Canaday of Portland State and Daniel Dillon of Campbell. Longtime Cardinal long snapper Mike Leach has retired.

Among those also on the list are Appalachian State wide receiver Jeff Beathard, son of Carolina Panthers scout Jeff Beathard and grandson of former Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers general manager Bobby Beathard.

---

