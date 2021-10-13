Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

Alabama players have a ‘point to prove’ following TAMU loss

Slated to hit the road for a second consecutive week, the Crimson Tide is using the loss to Texas A&M as motivation for the remainder of the fall

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Alabama could use some mouthwash. The Crimson Tide can’t seem to get rid of the sour taste Texas A&M left in their mouths last weekend. After falling to the Aggies and dropping four spots in the polls, Bama is now looking forward to the chance to taste victory once again.

"I feel like a lot of guys, (the loss) should have opened their eyes from that game," said Alabama defensive lineman D.J. Dale.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Texas A&amp;amp;M's Seth Small (47) celebrates with Nik Constantinou (95) and Ainias Smith (0) after his game-winning field goal, as Alabama linebackers Dallas Turner (15) and Will Anderson Jr. leave the field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Texas A&amp;amp;M's Seth Small (47) celebrates with Nik Constantinou (95) and Ainias Smith (0) after his game-winning field goal, as Alabama linebackers Dallas Turner (15) and Will Anderson Jr. leave the field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) ((AP Photo/Sam Craft))

After Tuesday’s practice, Dale told the media that Bama knows they still have a target on their backs:

"Now, we have a point to prove because everybody wants to beat us, and everybody probably feels like they can beat us now because of what we put on film and how we’ve played."

Slated to hit the road for a second consecutive week, the Crimson Tide is using the loss to Texas A&M as motivation for the remainder of the fall.

Alabama coach Nick Saban calls to players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&amp;amp;M on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Alabama coach Nick Saban calls to players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&amp;amp;M on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) ((AP Photo/Sam Craft))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re going to apply it to the rest of the season. I think we know what we have to do," said lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. "We have to prepare better. We have to prepare for every game. Everybody has to prepare. Everybody has to be ready. Ones, twos, whoever. Just have the right mindset going into the game. I just think going forward, we have to have a better mentality."

Seth Small #47 of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies celebrates kicking a 28 yard field goal to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas.

Seth Small #47 of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies celebrates kicking a 28 yard field goal to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Alabama’s first opportunity to cleanse the palate will be Saturday, when the Tide rolls into Starkville for a dinner date with Mississippi State. FanDuel Sportsbooklists Alabama as 17.5 point road favorites.