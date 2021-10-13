Alabama players have a ‘point to prove’ following TAMU loss

Alabama could use some mouthwash. The Crimson Tide can’t seem to get rid of the sour taste Texas A&M left in their mouths last weekend. After falling to the Aggies and dropping four spots in the polls, Bama is now looking forward to the chance to taste victory once again.

"I feel like a lot of guys, (the loss) should have opened their eyes from that game," said Alabama defensive lineman D.J. Dale.

After Tuesday’s practice, Dale told the media that Bama knows they still have a target on their backs:

"Now, we have a point to prove because everybody wants to beat us, and everybody probably feels like they can beat us now because of what we put on film and how we’ve played."

Slated to hit the road for a second consecutive week, the Crimson Tide is using the loss to Texas A&M as motivation for the remainder of the fall.

"We’re going to apply it to the rest of the season. I think we know what we have to do," said lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. "We have to prepare better. We have to prepare for every game. Everybody has to prepare. Everybody has to be ready. Ones, twos, whoever. Just have the right mindset going into the game. I just think going forward, we have to have a better mentality."

Alabama’s first opportunity to cleanse the palate will be Saturday, when the Tide rolls into Starkville for a dinner date with Mississippi State. FanDuel Sportsbooklists Alabama as 17.5 point road favorites.