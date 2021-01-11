Alabama, Ohio governors make friendly wager ahead of college football national championship

Treats and goodies are on the line during Monday night’s college football national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put Bahama Mamas and Buckeye cream puffs on the line as Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she would be wagering a prize pack from Conecuh Sausage.

Monday night’s game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Ohio State got through Clemson with relative ease in the semifinal. Justin Fields threw six touchdown passes and the team proved that even though it only played six games, it belonged in the final four, no matter where Dabo Swinney ranked the Buckeyes in his final coaches’ poll.

Alabama’s defense might struggle when facing such a high-powered offense. Fields along with Trey Sermon and Chris Olave isn’t an offense anyone would really want to mess with. Alabama ran over Notre Dame in their playoff semifinal.

Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith will be the person Ohio State needs to keep an eye on. Mac Jones and Najee Harris can also provide a big punch. Should the Crimson Tide get Jaylen Waddle back, then the offense might have a field day against a beleaguered Ohio State team dealing with a COVID crisis.

At the home of last year’s Super Bowl, Alabama will be looking for its third national championship since 2015 and Ohio State will be looking for its second in that same span.