Alabama's Nick Saban says he's never sent an email or text -- ever

Alabama head coach Nick Saban doesn’t care if it’s 2020.

He’s old-school and he’s not here for your state-of-the-art digital communications.

He revealed on a Wednesday appearance on the Dan Patrick Show that he’s never sent an email or text -- in his life.

OK, boomer.

The show’s producer Paul Pabst said on Twitter that Saban added: "I receive them ... then I call the person back."

Clearly he has other priorities, like his 243-65-1 record in 24 seasons as a head coach for college football; he's also won six national championships and eight SEC championships.

However, the coronavirus pandemic and its ramifications are changing all that.

Saban said he broke down and got an email account.

"Calling me is about as far as it goes on the text part of it," he told ESPN. "But I can actually get an email now and read what somebody -- I mean, I've really come a long way."

Welcome to modernity, coach.