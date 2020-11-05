Alabama's Nick Saban on whether he would run for political office

Republican Tommy Tuberville unseated Doug Jones for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, and while Capitol Hill might be chanting “War Eagle” for a few months, it doesn’t appear there would be any “Roll Tides.”

Alabama football coach Nick Saban said Wednesday he doesn’t have any plans to run for office.

“I can answer that part real quick, no,” Saban said, shutting down the question quickly, according to 24/7 Sports.

Saban also addressed the idea four years ago, telling ESPN’s Paul Finebaum that he’s never really considered running for office before.

“I have never considered politics,” he said. “I do think the leadership of our country is important.”

Tuberville, the former Auburn football coach who positioned himself as a political outsider, had harnessed President Trump's endorsement to block former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' bid to reclaim a seat that he held before accepting an appointment from Trump -- with whom Sessions later had a falling out over his recusal from the Russia investigation.

"I'm going to stand with President Trump to finish the border wall, cut your taxes, and protect life," Tuberville told voters. During the campaign, he framed Jones as a “devoted liberal who embraces the D.C. swamp."

While Jones held a 4-to-1 spending advantage, Tuberville largely avoided campaigning, making only a few public appearances, and refused to debate Jones.

When asked during the campaign what issues drove him in the general election, Tuberville said there was a need to bring back jobs.

“We’ve sold our country out to China and foreign countries,” Tuberville said. “We’ve sent everything out. We don’t have the small manufacturing jobs in this country, in the small communities.

“We got to get those back,” he continued. “We got to give our kids an opportunity to look in a direction of a job and a successful career and raise a family other than look around going what am I going to do? Am I going to get on welfare or am I going to work hard to make ends meet in terms of getting that job and work your way up?”

Tuberville received about 60% of the vote.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.