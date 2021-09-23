Alabama's Nick Saban gets cranky with media: 'Did any of you play sports?'

Alabama is preparing for Saturday’s game against Southern Miss after a two-point victory over Florida last week.

Nick Saban was asked about his use of Crimson Tide tight end Jahleel Billingsley through three games of the season. Billingsley was expected to have a major role with the Alabama offense but only has one catch for 26 yards this season. He caught the pass for a touchdown against Florida.

Cameron Latu has been getting most of the action at the tight end position. He has five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns this season. The emergence of Latu just adds to the Swiss Army knife that quarterback Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide offense have at their disposal this season.

"Well, he’s doing what he is supposed to do, he’s practicing better, he’s more engaged and he’s more focused on what he is supposed to do and he’s having more positive performance on the field, which is what any player is supposed to do," Saban said of Billingsley, via Saturday Down South.

The 69-year-old Saban, who will turn 70 on Halloween, then got cranky with the reporter who asked the question.

"Did any of you play sports? I mean, the coach is supposed to play the best players, right? Then it’s up to the players to do what they’re supposed to do so they get to play because that means they’re one of the best players now. So that’s what [Jahleel]’s doing now. But maybe if you didn’t play, maybe that’s not something you quite get."

Saban probably has the coaching thing figured out. Seven national championships and nine SEC titles later and he still as the Crimson Tide as the No. 1 team in the land.

Billingsley is a good player and will likely get more looks as the season turns on. The offense is loaded with weapons other than Billingsley.