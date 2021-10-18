Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama's Nick Saban reveals bruise he received amid Texas A&M fan celebration

Nick Saban avoided the rush of fans storming Kyle Field 2 weeks ago

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Alabama football coach Nick Saban revealed he received some bumps and bruises as Texas A&M fans rushed the field two weeks ago celebrating their upset win over the then-No. 1 ranked team.

Saban revealed to reporters on Monday he had a large bruise on his left arm from the jubilant crowd after he was asked about the Tennessee-Ole Miss fan incident that saw Lane Kiffin get hit with golf balls and trash littered across Neyland Stadium from sour Volunteers fans.

Alabama coach Nick Saban calls to players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&amp;M on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas.

Alabama coach Nick Saban calls to players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&amp;M on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

"I don’t think that’s my question to really answer," he said, via AL.com.

"I’ve said this before, we’re in the entertainment business. There’s a lot of people that come to the games. They have a lot of passion and excitement for what they do. Hopefully as institutions and fans, we’ll always do that in a positive way."

Saban was seen in a windbreaker during Alabama's win over Mississippi State over the weekend.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban gives fans a thumbs up after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi, on Oct. 16, 2021.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban gives fans a thumbs up after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi, on Oct. 16, 2021. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban watches his players warm up before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi, on Oct. 16, 2021.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban watches his players warm up before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi, on Oct. 16, 2021. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

The SEC fined Texas A&M $100,000 for its fans storming of Kyle Field after beating Alabama earlier this month.

Police at Kyle Field may have had the toughest job of the night – escorting the coach off the field.

As the fans rushed the field, three officers surrounded Saban and led him to the locker room. One woman who got in the way was trucked by one of the leading officers. CBS 42’s Dee Jackson caught the moment as it appeared he was on the field while the pandemonium was ensuing.

It’s unclear which fan interaction resulted in the bruise for Saban.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com