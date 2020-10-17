Alabama's Nick Saban says he's asymptomatic days after positive coronavirus test

Alabama football coach Nick Saban said Saturday he was feeling fine and never had any symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus earlier in the week.

Saban said in an interview on ESPN’s “College Gameday” that the only time he tested positive for the virus was on Wednesday. ESPN reported that he had a second negative test on Friday and if he produces a third consecutive positive test on Saturday he would be eligible to coach vs. Georgia on Saturday night.

Alabama’s head athletic trainer Jeff Allen said the PCR test Thursday was conducted by the SEC-appointed lab. He said Wednesday’s initial positive result came from an outside lab Alabama has “used to supplement the SEC mandated testing.”

“He will continue to remain in isolation and receive daily PCR tests,” Allen said Friday. “Should he have three negative PCR tests through the SEC appointed lab, each 24 hours apart, the initial test would be considered a false positive pursuant to SEC protocols and he would be allowed to return.”

The 68-year-old Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne both tested positive on Wednesday. Saban immediately left the team and began isolating. He’s worked from home and was able to relay messages to the team. But he won’t have that same luxury if he’s out Saturday night.