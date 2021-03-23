NFL Draft prospect Najee Harris drives 9 hours to support teammates at Alabama's Pro Day

Former Alabama running back Najee Harris was not participating in his school’s Pro Day but he wasn’t going to let that stop him from supporting his teammates.

Harris, 23, drove nine hours from Dallas to Birmingham on Monday after his flight was canceled because of bad weather conditions, ESPN reported.

Driving was the only viable option at that point and the unanimous All-American made the trip just in time for Alabama’s Pro Day, which was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Harris, who is among the top running backs heading into the NFL Draft next month, did not participate himself due to injury. He has been battling an ankle injury since early January that saw him miss this year’s Senior Bowl.

He joined several other Bama stars who did not participate on Tuesday, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

Harris impressed this season with a career-high of 1,466 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, but his commitment to the team will definitely be an added bonus for the scouts. He helped the Crimson Tide to another national championship in January.