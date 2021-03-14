Alabama, LSU players have heated kerfuffle before SEC men's basketball championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers are used to playing for an SEC title in football but the rivalry between the two schools reared its head Sunday as the teams competed for a men’s basketball title.

Tensions between the two schools were on full display before tip-off as Crimson Tide and Tigers players met at half court and appeared to have war of words before half time. Both teams have been flying high over the last week in the tournament and the winner will automatically be in the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the SEC. The team may have lost one of its final regular-season games to Arkansas but ripped off a few wins in a row in the conference tournament to make them one of the hottest teams going to the Big Dance.

LSU needed to upset Arkansas on Saturday to reach the SEC Championship and have a shot at an automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament. Will Wade’s squad also lost to Arkansas before the start of the conference tournament but bounced back nicely to get back into tournament contention.

LSU was on the proverbial bubble going into the postseason tournament and with their conference finals appearance they should get in when the selection committee announces the field later Sunday.