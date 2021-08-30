Expand / Collapse search
Alabama linebacker charged with DUI in three-car wreck near campus

Quandarrius Robinson was arrested late Saturday with the season days away

By Joshua Rhett Miller | New York Post
Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson has been charged with DUI following a three-car wreck near the university’s campus, police said.

Robinson, a 20-year-old sophomore from Birmingham, was arrested by cops in Tuscaloosa late Saturday after the three-car crash left two of the vehicles heavily damaged. No injuries were reported, police told AL.com.

Robinson, a four-star prospect who didn’t play for the Crimson Tide last season, was held on $1,000 bail pending a sobriety test and was listed as an inmate at the Tuscaloosa County Jail Sunday.

Robinson was to be released 12 hours following his arrest or after passing a sobriety test, police told The Tuscaloosa News. His name no longer appeared on the jail’s roster as of Monday, records show.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Robinson was a unanimous top-80 player in the country coming out of high school who was ranked as the state’s top outside linebacker by several sites, but didn’t get onto the field in Alabama’s deep linebacking core, including starters Chris Allen and Will Anderson.

Alabama football spokesman Josh Maxson told The Post he expected coach Nick Saban to comment on Robinson’s arrest during a press availability Monday.

"We’ll say something when we’re ready to say something," Maxson said during a brief phone interview, declining further comment.

Top-ranked Alabama kicks off the college football season Saturday against No. 14 Miami in Atlanta as the Crimson Tide seeks to repeat as national champions.