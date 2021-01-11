Alabama's Jaylen Waddle could return for national title game vs. Ohio State: report

Alabama might have an added weapon on offense Monday night during the college football national championship game against Ohio State.

Star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle might be available to play and a final determination will be made after pregame warmups, sources told AL.com. Waddle will reportedly meet with his family and football officials to see if he will be able to play against the Buckeyes.

Alabama’s offense is already pretty dominant with Mac Jones, Najee Harris and Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith running the offense. Adding Waddle would be the icing on the cake and would provide some more headaches for the Ohio State defense.

Waddle has been out since October, when he fractured his ankle against Tennessee. He had surgery after the game but hasn’t played since.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian told reporters last week that Waddle had returned to practice but didn’t delve into what his status was for the national title game.

"We’ll see where it goes from here," the coach said. "Clearly we’ve got about a week or so until the game."

Waddle had 557 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Alabama’s first four games of the season.

Jones said it would be "really cool" if Waddle was cleared to play.

"Jaylen has worked really hard to get back on the field and I know he wants nothing more than to play, but I think they’re just going to make that decision downstairs," he said. "But it’s his choice, and I feel like in watching him, he looks really good out there. So we’ll see what happens."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.