Alabama high school football game shooting leaves several wounded, police say

Video on Twitter showed the chaotic scenes at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
At least four people were shot during an Alabama high school football game on Friday night, police said.

Mobile police Chiefs Paul Prine said the shooting occurred near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium while players from Williamson and Vigor High Schools were on the field. 

A general view of Ladd Peebles Stadium.

Prine said three men and a woman were wounded and two of the victims were juveniles.

Video posted on social media showed the chaotic scenes at the stadium when gunfire rang out. Players on the sideline hit the ground and others were seen running off the field. The game was eventually suspended.

The four victims were transported to the hospital. One was listed in critical condition.

No arrests were made in the incident. Prine said witnesses said two suspects left the scene in a white sedan.

"This type of gun violence is not going to be tolerated, and as the new chief, we will be very serious about it," Prine said, via WKRG-TV. "If you’re involved in this in any way, you need to turn yourself in."

Vigor was leading 28-12 over Williamson with 5:49 remaining in the game before the shooting occurred, according to AL.com.

General view of Ladd-Peebles Stadium during the Senior Bowl on January 26, 2013 in Mobile, Alabama.  The South won the game 21-16.

"These things happen and what can you do?" Vigor coach John McKenzie told AL.com. "We’ve got to be an example and change these kid’s lives that many are out here raising themselves."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com