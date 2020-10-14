Alabama head coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced on Wednesday.

“Early this afternoon, we received notification that Coach Saban and Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read. “Both immediately left the facility and went to their homes to self-isolate after receiving that information. At this point in time, the positive tests are limited to those two individuals.

The university's statement also said that all “individuals who are considered high-risk contacts have been notified and will follow quarantine guidelines."

The school, a member of the Southeastern Conference added it would follow the "SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.”

Saban did not have any symptoms by late Wednesday afternoon.

Second-ranked Alabama will take on No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and there is a good chance that the Crimson Tide will be without their head coach.

“I immediately left work and isolated at home,” Saban said. He remained scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday evening.

Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.