Alabama defeats Georgia, 35-28, securing the top seed in the four-team college football championship tournament

Top-ranked Alabama stormed back from a 14-point deficit to defeat Georgia, 35-28, and secure the top seed in the four-team college football championship tournament.

The No. 1-ranked team and quarterback Jalen Hurts pulled off the victory in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

In the last five minutes and 19 seconds of the game, Hurts -- subbing in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa in the final quarter -- reportedly delivered two touchdowns to propel the team to a win over No. 4 Georgia. Tagovailoa had assistance coming off the field after suffering an apparent ankle injury, the outlet said.

Hurts reportedly threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy, and then ran 15 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:04 left on the clock.

Hurts was a starter for the team during the last two seasons and helped get the team to the national title in his freshman year, but ultimately lost the starting slot to Tagovailoa, according to the outlet.

Upon heading to the sidelines following the winning touchdown, Tagovailoa was reportedly one of the first people to greet Hurts. And when the team was awarded the SEC championship trophy, the pair stood next to each other at the podium, The Associated Press said.

As they return to the College Football Playoff, the team reportedly has eyes on its second straight national title and the sixth of the last decade under coach Nick Saban.

