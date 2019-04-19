Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Alabama alum and Chicago Bears defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has degree withheld over $1 debt

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix #20, while still playing for the Washington Redskins, leaves the field after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix #20, while still playing for the Washington Redskins, leaves the field after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Getty)

Chicago Bears defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix received his degree from the University of Alabama in 2018 but the school is holding it over an unpaid debt.

Clinton-Dix tweeted Thursday that Alabama is holding his degree because he owes $1 on his account balance from the 2018 spring semester.

BALTIMORE RAVENS OWNER COMMITS $100G TO HELP REBUILD CHURCHES RUINED IN ARSON ATTACKS

“I owe 1$ I can’t believe y’all been holding my degree for 100 pennies. I thought I didn’t graduate,” he tweeted. “y’all dead wrong @UofAlabama for doing ya boy like this.”

ROB GRONKOWSKI HAS ONE-WORD RESPONSE TO DENTING SUPER BOWL TROPHY

It’s unclear why Clinton-Dix owes Alabama a single dollar but he would probably have no problem finding the pocket change. He signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Bears in the offseason.

The one-time Pro Bowl safety is about to enter his sixth NFL season. He spent a majority of his career with the Green Bay Packers before he was traded in the middle of last season to the Washington Redskins.

While at Alabama, he was named an All-American in 2013 after leading the SEC with five interceptions. He left school after the 2012 season.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.