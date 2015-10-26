AL players vote Rangers' Prince Fielder as Comeback Player of the Year

Prince Fielder's bounce back season has earned the votes of his peers. Rick Osentoski USA TODAY Sports

Prince Fielder had a rough first year Texas Rangers after signing a megadeal with the team prior to the 2014 season. A neck injury shortened his debut year with the Rangers to just 42 games.

Many questioned how Fielder was going to respond and were quick to say his deal was one of the worst of all time.

Fielder, however, responded with a huge 2015 season, hitting .307 with 23 home runs and 98 RBI. He earned the votes from his American League peers to become the Sporting News Comeback Player of the Year.

As Evan Grant from SportsDay DFW notes, Fielder is the seventh Ranger all-time to take home the award and the first since Vladimir Guerrero in 2010.

The former Brewers and Tigers slugger decided to focus on hitting this season, conceding first base to Mitch Moreland. The move helped the Rangers have a better defensive team, while not impacting the offense in the lineup.

Fielder's bounce back season helped the Rangers claim the AL West title for the first time since 2011.

MORE MLB: Want stories delivered to you? Sign up for our MLB newsletters.