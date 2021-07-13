AL extends All-Star Game winning streak with latest victory over NL

The American League won its eighth consecutive MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, defeating the National League 5-2.

The AL was sparked by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 468-foot home run in the second inning. He finished the night 1-for-3 with the dinger and two RBIs before he was replaced by Matt Olson.

The AL All-Stars tacked on two runs in the fifth inning thanks to a Xander Bogaerts singled that scored Cedric Mullins. A Guerrero ground out would score Teoscar Hernandez.

Mike Zunino hit a home run in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 5-1.

The National League got runs from J.T. Realmuto, who hit a home run off of Gregory Soto. Manny Machado would score in the sixth inning thanks to a passed ball.

The National League was threatening in the eighth inning.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Kris Bryant hit a liner to left field only for it to be tracked down by Jared Walsh. The play ended the threat and saved the game for the American League.

Shohei Ohtani, who batted leadoff and started for the American League, was given the win. Cobrin Burnes was tagged with the loss and Liam Hendriks got the save.

Guerrero was named the MVP. He was the first Toronto Blue Jays player and the youngest to win the award.

The National League has not won an All-Star Game since 2012.