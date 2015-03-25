Ajax routs Willem II to clinch Eredivisie title

Ajax ran out to a 5-0 victory over Willem II at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday clinch its third straight Eredivisie title.

The home side jumped in front with two goals in the opening 25 minutes as Kolbeinn Sigthorsson's 12th-minute goal was supplemented by Christian Eriksen 13 minutes later.

The second half was more of the same from Ajax as Viktor Fischer extended the lead in the 68th minute before Siem De Jong and Danny Hoesen sealed the emphatic win with a goal apiece in the final eight minutes of play.

Ajax moves to 73 points with one match to play, bringing the club four points clear of PSV Eindhoven atop the table.

PSV earned a 4-2 victory over NEC on Sunday to effectively seal second place in the Dutch top flight. The two sides were level until the 78th minute when Jeremain Lens bagged what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Feyenoord and Vitesse both suffered losses on Sunday to see the race for third place remain unchanged. A second-half penalty from Sander Duits proved to be the difference in RKC Waalwijk's 3-2 defeat of Vitesse while Mike van Duinen and Danny Holla scored a goal apiece in Den Haag's 2-0 victory over Feyenoord.

Roda was assured relegation on Sunday with a 5-3 loss at NAC. Roda held a two- goal in the second half at the Rat Verlegh Stadion, but NAC exploded for four goals in the final 32 minutes to send the visitors packing to the Jupiler League.

Rounding out Sunday's Eredivisie action, Heracles played to a 1-1 draw with Twente, Venlo was held to a 0-0 draw by Groningen, Utrecht claimed a 4-2 win over Heerenveen at the Abe Lenstra Stadion and AZ Alkmaar ran out to a 4-0 victory over Zwolle.