Aguilar's 5th HR in 6 games leads Marlins over Brewers 6-2

Jesús Aguilar homered for the fifth time in his last six games, leading the Miami Marlins over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Wednesday.

Aguilar’s tiebreaking three-run shot off Eric Yardley with two outs in the fourth inning put Miami ahead for good as the Marlins won the three-game series. The Brewers are 9-3 on the road but just 5-7 at home this season.

With the score 2-2, Miami had runners on first and second when Miguel Rojas hit a comebacker to Yardley, who attempted to start a inning-ending double play. The Brewers got the out at second, but second baseman Kolten Wong lost control of the ball before he could attempt to throw to first.

Miami capitalized when Aguilar ripped a 2-1 pitch over the left-field wall.

Sandy Alcantara (1-2) struck out four and gave up five hits and two runs in seven innings. Wong’s two-run homer in the third accounted for all of the Brewers' scoring.

Milwaukee called up Zack Godley from the Brewers’ alternate site to make the start in place of left-hander Brett Anderson, who went on the injured list Saturday with a strained right hamstring.

Godley (0-1) walked five, threw two wild pitches, committed a balk and hit a batter in an eventful Brewers debut. He was charged with four runs, three earned.

He walked the bases loaded but got out of the jam in the third. He appeared to hurt himself on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the third but returned to pitch the fourth, only to leave the game with a bruised right index finger after walking the leadoff batter and hitting the next one.

Godley also was at the center of a bizarre play in the second inning.

Miami had runners at the corners with one out when Isan Díaz hit a slow roller up the first-base line. As Corey Dickerson scored from third, Godley easily threw out Díaz at first.

But Díaz was awarded first base when first-base umpire Marty Foster called Godley for obstruction on the play, a decision that brought Brewers manager Craig Counsell out of the dugout to argue.

Milwaukee bench coach Pat Murphy was ejected from the game two innings later as the Brewers argued a ball-strike call.

MAKING ROOM FOR GODLEY

The Brewers created a spot on the 40-man roster for Godley by designating RHP Phil Bickford for assignment. They also optioned OF Corey Ray to their alternate site.

TRAINERS’ ROOM

Marlins: Placed 2B Jazz Chisholm on the injured list with a strained left hamstring and recalled Díaz. ... OF Garrett Cooper and OF Corey Dickerson left Wednesday's game early. Cooper had a sore left foot and underwent an X-ray that was negative. Dickerson had mild discomfort in his right groin.

Brewers: Counsell didn’t have a timetable on a potential return for Anderson. … Counsell said before the game that OF Christian Yelich hit in the batting cage Tuesday and would do so again Wednesday. Yelich hasn’t played since April 11 due to a lower back strain.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Have Thursday off before opening a three-game series at Washington on Friday.

Brewers: Begin a four-game home series Thursday with the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who swept a first-round playoff series with Milwaukee last year. Scheduled starters are 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer (3-0, 2.53) for the Dodgers and Freddy Peralta (2-0, 2.45) for the Brewers.