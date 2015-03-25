After spending most of his career in Green Bay, Chiefs GM John Dorsey has eyes only on future

Everything that John Dorsey has done to mold the Kansas City Chiefs since becoming their general manager in January has been influenced by a career spent with the Green Bay Packers.

He'll get a chance to catch up with old friends Thursday night.

Dorsey played for the Packers in the 1980s before rising up the scouting ranks, eventually becoming director of football operations. He was hired as the Chiefs' GM in January.

Now, Dorsey will be using a preseason game against the Packers to make some final roster evaluations ahead of Saturday's deadline to reach the 53-player limit. The Packers likewise have several jobs still up for grabs ahead of their regular-season opener.