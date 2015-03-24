After replay challenge, Brewers' Shafer still safe at 2B on steal try
PHOEINX – The Milwaukee Brewers have been involved a replay challenge for the first time this spring, and the review confirmed the umpire's call that their runner was safe.
Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss questioned a call on a stolen base by Milwaukee's Logan Shafer in the sixth inning Thursday.
Shafer was ruled safe by second base umpire Jim Wolf. After a review of less than two minutes, the ruling on the field was upheld.