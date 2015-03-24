Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

After replay challenge, Brewers' Shafer still safe at 2B on steal try

By | Associated Press

PHOEINX – The Milwaukee Brewers have been involved a replay challenge for the first time this spring, and the review confirmed the umpire's call that their runner was safe.

Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss questioned a call on a stolen base by Milwaukee's Logan Shafer in the sixth inning Thursday.

Shafer was ruled safe by second base umpire Jim Wolf. After a review of less than two minutes, the ruling on the field was upheld.