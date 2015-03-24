After dismal effort vs. Eagles, Giants offensive line hopes to rebound vs. Dallas

After playing its worst game of the season, the New York Giants offense line has something to prove against the Dallas Cowboys.

The line's performance against the Eagles Sunday night was embarrassing. Philadelphia had eight sacks and seven quarterback hits and limited what had been an improving offense to 253 yards in recording a shutout.

Across the line, the performances were bad.

Right tackle Justin Pugh, who was beaten repeatedly, issued an apology on Twitter on Tuesday. Right guard John Jerry was called for three penalties and refused to talk to the media on Wednesday. Center J.D. Walton was overwhelmed and outnumbered time and again. Left guard Weston Richburg got a costly unnecessary roughness penalty and left tackle Will Beatty had a holding call that cost the Giants a touchdown.