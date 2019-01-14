NFL playoffs will see rivalries and a possible generational torch pass

The four NFL playoff games this Sunday will feature a face-off between two of the leagues' most accomplished quarterbacks and two of the leagues' young guns in games that have already been billed as generational battles.

Drudge Report ran a picture of Tom Brady and Drew Brees, two NFL legends 41 and 40, respectively, with the headline: 'Tom Brady & Drew Brees: Beware the Zombie Geezers!'

The matchups include Patriots vs. Chiefs and Saints vs. Rams. They will feature Brady taking on Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, 23 and Brees taking on Rams' Jared Goff, 24. Many are likening the games as a possible generational torch passing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This year marks the Patriots’ eighth consecutive year in the AFC Championship. The last time the team didn’t make it to AFC, Mahomes was 15-years-old and weighing a career in professional baseball.

The Chiefs are widely considered the Patriots’ most formidable opponent since they faced Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. Some now believe that the ascent of Mahomes and the Chiefs arrive at the expense of Brady’s dismantling in the AFC.

But despite Mahomes’ rising stardom this season, Brady was still a force to be reckoned with, having thrown for 340 yards and a touchdown and diving headfirst between defenders.

The Saints, who beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 on Sunday, will face the visiting Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 20 to determine who will advance to the Super Bowl.