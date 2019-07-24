NFL star Adrian Peterson confronted with financial woes despite making nearly $100M: report

NFL star Adrian Peterson's financial woes are front and center after being hit with three separate lawsuits claiming he failed to repay millions of dollars in loans, a report Tuesday said.

Despite earning $100 million throughout his NFL career so far, Peterson, 34, appears to be strapped for cash.

Peterson’s lawyer, Chase Carlson, issued a statement Tuesday revealing the Washington Redskins running back is in financial straits after trusting the wrong people.

"The truth behind Adrian Peterson's current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time," the statement read. "Because of ongoing legal matters, I am unable to go into detail, but I will say this is yet another situation of an athlete trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted. Adrian and his family look forward to sharing further details when appropriate."

Peterson is currently facing three lawsuits, two of which were filed within the past eight weeks. The first suit was filed in 2017 by a Minneapolis bank, which accused Peterson of defaulting on a $2.4 million loan he took out in 2016, according to ESPN. Last year, he was ordered to pay back more than $600,000.

Peterson also took out a separate $4 million loan just a month before, according to court records obtained by the Baltimore Business Journal. He later missed his first payment on the loan.

A third lawsuit filed by a lender in Pennsylvania claims Peterson defaulted on a $5.2 million loan, which he reportedly took out to try and pay off his previous debts.