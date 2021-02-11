This future Hall of Famer is interested in playing with Tom Brady, Bucs

After Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came away with a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, one future Hall of Fame running back said that he would want to join the Bucs next year.

Adrian Peterson, one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, will be 36 years old when the 2021 season kicks off, and he’s made it clear that he isn’t done playing yet. Peterson told TMZ Sports that it "is enticing" to play with Brady and the Bucs.

"That would definitely be something I'm interested in," Peterson told TMZ. "If they want me to be a part of it, I'll be a part of it for sure. Because I'm definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume."

Peterson will be a free agent after spending last season with the Detroit Lions. He could potentially joining a running back room that features Ronald Jones, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and Leonard Fournette.

Peterson has averaged 848 yards and 6.3 touchdowns per season over the last three years and it looks like he has some gas left in the tank. Peterson is still chasing the only accolade missing from his resume: a Super Bowl championship.