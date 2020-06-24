Adrian Peterson says he wants to play four more years in the NFL

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson wants to play four more years in the NFL, he said.

In 2024, Peterson will be 39 years old, and in an interview with TMZ Sports, he said he plans to play until then.

“Man, why not four more years?” Peterson told the outlet. “Why not?”

In 2018, Peterson told TMZ he only wanted to go “maybe two or three more years.” Now, two years later, he says he wants to go an additional four, and he wants to win a Super Bowl, as well.

"I don't want to ever be in a position where I look back and say, 'Man, I should have played two more years,'" Peterson said. "'I should of played another year.' I want to enjoy it."