Adam 'Pacman' Jones believes he belongs in the Hall of Fame due to special teams play

Adam "Pacman" Jones played 12 seasons in the NFL and was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler one time each during his tumultuous career.

He played in 146 games with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos from 2005 to 2018. His career was marred by his off-field issues but he insisted Sunday he should be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame due to his special teams play.

"If you just go back and look at the history, who would be your top three, four returners from 2005 to 2017-18 season? If you look at the average per yard, how many times I've touched the ball, with even with being suspended, I had more yards than Devin Hester if you look at the amount of times we touched the ball," Jones told TMZ Sports.

Jones may have the edge in the one stat category, but Hester owns Jones in every other stat. Hester had 14 punt return touchdowns and five kick return touchdowns. Jones had five punt return touchdowns and did not have a kick return touchdown.

"We'll see, man. You know I had a lot of baggage that went along with me but I got that out the way ... I truly feel that I was if not number one in returns, I got to be one or two. No less than three," he added.

What hurts Jones is losing an entire season due to a violation of the league’s conduct policy and taking a break from he NFL to play in the Canadian Football League.

Jones had 17 interceptions and three total defensive touchdowns during his career.