Adam Gase, Jets torched after picking up first win, possibly costing them top draft pick

Head coach Adam Gase was targeted on social media Sunday evening after his New York Jets picked up their first win this season, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 23-20.

The team's first win in 14 games came much to the chagrin of Jets fans who were thirsting for NFL's No. 1 pick in the collegiate draft to select Clemson University's star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. If the season ended right now, the Jacksonville Jaguars would get the top pick based on strength of schedule.

NFL.com noted that the Jets had a higher strength of schedule than the Jaguars (.592) vs. (.536), meaning the Jaguars could be on track to getting the top pick.

It doesn’t necessarily mean the Jaguars would select Lawrence with the No. 1 pick, but don’t tell that to Jets fans who screamed that the sky was falling after the win.

Fans came after Gase and the organization for picking up their first win of the season.

Gase had a message for those people who wanted the team to lose.

New York has the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots remaining on its schedule. Jacksonville still has to play the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

Following Lawrence, there will be a handful of solid quarterbacks in this upcoming draft. Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and BYU’s Zach Wilson are projected to get taken early in 2021.

But it is Lawrence who is widely seen as close to a "sure thing" as there is in the draft.