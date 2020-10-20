Adam Gase is ‘doing everything he can’ to salvage Jets season

As the Jets continue to lose, coach Adam Gase continues to look for answers.

Guard Greg Van Roten said Gase has been mixing things up as the 0-6 team searches for a way to end its losing streak.

“To Adam’s credit, we’re not doing the same thing and expecting different results,” Van Roten said Monday. “We’ve changed how we met. We’ve changed how we’ve communicated. We’ve included different groups of people in different meetings. Today, we met as an entire offense. He had a 30-clip tape that he showed us, and he just asked guys, ‘What happened on this play? What were you thinking?’ It wasn’t a session where we’re all getting screamed at. It was more of a way for him to get feedback on why are certain things happening on certain plays.”

Van Roten said it is clear Gase is not giving up, even if nothing has worked.

“You don’t want to show up on a Monday and it’s the same as last week and the same as the week before that when you’re not being successful on Sundays,” Van Roten said. “He is doing everything he can do to make sure we’re all set to go for our next opponent.”

Gase did not have much of an update on QB Sam Darnold, who has missed the last two weeks with a sprained right shoulder.

“I don’t have a great answer for you on that one, I think it’s just more of, when the trainers say, ‘Hey, today we get a chance to throw,’ or, ‘We’re going to these distances,’ that’s really when it’s going to pick up for us as far as how he’s feeling when he’s throwing, kind of judging where we’re at there, making sure that we’re all on the same page him and our doctors and trainers,” Gase said. “So, we’re progressing in the right direction, it’s just all about kind of how he’s feeling when we kind of keep progressing in those stages.”

Gase said the Jets will continue to increase the practice reps of rookie WR Denzel Mims this week as he gets closer to returning from IR. Mims, the team’s second-round pick, has missed the first six games with a hamstring injury. … OT Chuma Edoga (calf), OLB Frankie Luvu (groin), LG Alex Lewis (shoulder) and S Matthias Farley (ankle) all were injured during the game and could miss time. … Gase said he hopes they can build off of OT Mekhi Becton (shoulder) participating in Friday’s practice on a limited basis and increase his practice time this week in hopes that he can play Sunday.