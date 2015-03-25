ACLU asks Minnesota Vikings stadium, media not to use Redskins name during game next month

A request that Minnesota stadium officials avoid using the Redskins name and logo when Washington plays the Vikings next month is spurring conversation but may not produce action.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota made the request Thursday of operators of the Metrodome and media outlets. Executive Director Chuck Samuelson called the Redskins name offensive and hurtful to Native Americans, some of whom have made similar requests.

The Vikings host the Redskins for a nationally televised game Nov. 7.

Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority chief Michele Kelm-Helgen says the agency is meeting with people raising concerns and consulting attorneys. But she says its power is limited during NFL events.

A Vikings official deferred to the league, which didn't immediately return a message.

A Redskins spokesman wouldn't address the ACLU's complaint.