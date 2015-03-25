Abdominal injury will put No. 11 Butler's starting center Andrew Smith on sideline for 2 games

No. 11 Butler will be without starting center Andrew Smith this week.

Smith has been ruled out for two games because of an abdominal injury. He was hurt Saturday at George Washington. No additional details of the injury were released by the athletic department at the request of Smith's family, though the school did say Smith was treated after the team returned home.

He was hurt in a scramble for a loose ball and initially complained of discomfort, but returned to the game and finished with six points and five rebounds before fouling out.

The 6-foot-11 senior is second in scoring (11.4 points) and rebounding (5.4) for the Bulldogs (20-4). Smith has started 91 of Butler's last 93 games.

Butler hosts Charlotte on Wednesday and visits Fordham on Saturday.