Aaron Rodgers wins AP NFL MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2020 Associated Press NFL MVP.

Rodgers was announced as the winner at the NFL Honors on Saturday night.

It’s the third time Rodgers won the AP NFL MVP and put-up great numbers to earn it a third time.

Rodgers led Green Bay to a 13-3 record with 4,299 passing yards and 48 touchdown passes. He was named to a Pro Bowl for the ninth time and was a First-Team All-Pro selection for the third time.

He had 12 games in which he threw for three or more touchdown passes and had seven games in which he had four touchdown passes. He finished the 2020 season with back-to-back four-touchdown games.

The Packers won the NFC North again and picked up the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs. Rodgers led Green Bay to a divisional-round victory over the Los Angeles Rams but came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship. It’s the second straight season the Packers and Rodgers made the conference title game but failed to get through to the Super Bowl.

Rodgers has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in football each year and in 2020 he solidified the season with the MVP award.